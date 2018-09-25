Joe Calzaghe writes heartfelt letter to late father Enzo

Joe Calzaghe has paid a heartfelt tribute to his father Enzo, following his passing earlier this month.

Enzo passed away on September 17 aged 69, after training his son through an incredible 46-fight career, which saw him win the WBO, WBC and WBA super-middleweight world titles.

Enzo also trained Welsh fighters Enzo Maccarinelli and Gavin Rees to world titles. He was named Ring Magazine trainer of the year in 2007 and was awarded an MBE in 2010.

Speaking for the first time since Enzo's passing, Joe thanked his father in an emotional letter which he posted on Twitter.

It said: "Dad I miss you so much. Thank you for always being there for me.

"I'm blessed having you as my dad and my best friend. You were my teacher, mentor and will always be my hero.

Enzo Calzaghe steered son Joe to an amazing boxing career

"You picked me up when I did not believe in myself, and you made me believe. Without you, nothing would have been possible. I thank God you were with me by my side all the way through my life.

"You supported me through the highs and lows, and taught me how being a great dad should be. You will be missed every day.

"You are always in my heart and will continue to be by my side throughout my life.

"I love you always and forever Dad."