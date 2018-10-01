Sky Live: Jessie Vargas, Callum Johnson, Gavin McDonnell and Jarrell Miller hit Chicago

Callum Johnson and Gavin McDonnell dare to be great in world title bids, while Jessie Vargas and Jarrell Miller feature on a sizzling card hitting Chicago.

Jessie Vargas vs Thomas Dulorme

Former two-weight world champion Jessie Vargas returns to action this Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, hoping to become mandatory challenger to newly crowned WBC king Shawn Porter. In his way is tough Puerto Rican Thomas Dulorme.

The welterweight contenders will lay it all on the line at the Wintrust Arena as they look to firmly put themselves among the starring 147lbs mix.

After controversially drawing with Adrien Broner last time out, 'The Pride of Las Vegas' Vargas will no doubt be looking to release some frustration and, if that's the case, expect Dulorme to meet him head on.

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Johnson

Callum Johnson is daring to be great as he challenges feared Russian Artur Beterbiev for the IBF world title in what promises to be a brutal light-heavyweight battle.

Few fighters have been willing to take on the menacing Canada-based heavy hitter but British and Commonwealth champion Johnson has taken up a mandatory opportunity and is confident of taming "The Beast".

Beterbiev, with 12 stoppage wins from as many fights, has looked devastating so far in the paid ranks, but, like Johnson, frustrating periods of inactivity have stalled the 33-year-old's career up to now. Both men are undefeated, both can whack and both are confident of lighting up Chicago.

Daniel Roman vs Gavin McDonnell

Roman impressively claimed the WBA super-bantamweight world title on away turf against Shun Kubo in Japan a year ago and, having since made two successive defences, he takes on Doncaster's fighter brother Gavin McDonnell.

Slick technician McDonnell failed in his previous tilt at world honours, against WBC kingpin Rey Vargas, in his sole career defeat, but the Brit has excelled since with wins over domestic rivals Stuart Hall and Gamal Yafai.

Both men have similarly fought through around 180 rounds in their pro career ahead of what looks set to be a battle of attrition down the stretch, but who will prevail in this intriguing cross-Atlantic clash?

Jarrell Miller vs Tomasz Adamek

'Big Baby' is back and the Brooklyn powerhouse is on the verge of his own world title bid, but first he must overcome tough 58-fight ring veteran Tomasz Adamek of Poland.

With the news of WBA' regular' titleholder Manuel Charr failing a doping test, No 4 ranked Miller looks set to fight for the vacant belt should he extend his knockout-heavy unbeaten record this weekend.

A mega showdown with either Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder is the long-term goal for the fast-talking American but he can't afford to take his eye off the ball against former cruiserweight king Adamek, who will no doubt be greeted by significant Polish support on fight night.

