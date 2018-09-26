Former WBC champion Victor Ortiz charged with rape

Victor Ortiz handed himself in, police say. Pic: Oxnard Police Department

Former boxing champion and actor Victor Ortiz has been charged with rape.

The 31-year-old, who held the WBC welterweight belt in 2011, turned himself in to Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California after a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

Charges were filed by the district attorney following an investigation lasting several months, relating to an alleged incident at a house in Oxnard, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, in March.

The Oxnard police website shows bail was set at $100,000.

Ortiz faces several sexual assault charges, including rape, and will appear in court on October 10.

As well as boxing, he is known for acting in films including Southpaw and The Expendables 3, and TV shows such as Ray Donovan. He also competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2013.

He took the WBC title in 2011 from Andre Berto before losing it to Floyd Mayweather Jr.