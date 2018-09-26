Groves vs Smith: George Groves says stopping Callum Smith will prove he is world's best super-middleweight

George Groves insists he will stop Callum Smith to win the World Boxing Super Series final and cement his place as the No 1 super-middleweight in the world.

The Londoner defends his WBA 'Super' world title and looks to add the Muhammad Ali Trophy, the WBC Diamond belt and the Ring Magazine to his resume, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

Groves and Smith both predicted an early finish when they were put under the spotlight with a social question from #FirstQuestion, but the 'Saint' is adamant a stoppage win will put him above old foe James DeGale and the rest of the super-middleweight division.

"The shoulder is great, it's great to finally be a day or two away from the fight and we've had a great camp. It took a long time to get back to full fitness but we are there," he said.

Groves and Smith both predict an early finish

"We have been gratefully received. We're happy, we're stable and we're ready to fight and after such a long training camp and with it being so long since my last fight, I can't wait to earn some new trophies.

"Yes, I have been in some really big fights, numerous world title fights and recently became the WBA champion, recently became the No 1 ranked in the division and what is up for grabs now is the Ring Magazine belt, the WBC Diamond and obviously the Ali Trophy.

I am going to make sure I win this well and stake my claim as the No 1. It will be the pinnacle of my career. George Groves

Smith admitted that he and Groves are both "big punchers" but in his first world title fight, the 28-year-old Liverpudlian insists he is ready to replace Groves at the top of the super-middleweight rankings.

Smith believes he has the ability to defeat Groves

"It is a massive opportunity. Every fighter starts boxing with the dream of becoming a world champion and boxing for a world title, and I am no different," said Smith.

"I believe in my abilities are good enough to take me to the very top and it's great to get the chance to be there. A win over George Groves would make the No 1 in the world and world champion.

"It ticks a lot of boxes and there is a lot at stake, but this is why I turned professional."

