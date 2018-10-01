Jarrell Miller aims to bring belt into Anthony Joshua fight

0:55 Remember Joshua and Miller's fiery encounter Remember Joshua and Miller's fiery encounter

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has thrown his name in the hat to be Anthony Joshua’s next opponent – and plans to bring his own world title belt into the fight.

Unbeaten American Miller will be confirmed as the mandatory challenger to the WBA 'regular' heavyweight title if he beats Tomasz Adamek this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

His goal is to unify that version of the gold with Joshua's 'super' title at Wembley Stadium on April 13, when the champion is scheduled to return.

Miller's manager Dmitry Salita told Sky Sports: "I was at the [Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin] fight but, I've got to tell you, that I just don't see Joshua beating Jarrell.

"Joshua is a great ambassador for the sport but I don't see him beating Jarrell. Jarrell is a big man physically but what makes him unique is that he has the flexibility and athleticism of a little guy. He has the fluidity and speed of a small heavyweight but he is very big. He has tremendous skills and a high punch output.

"Jarrell's consistency, pressure and size would cause a lot of problems for Anthony. Jarrell also has a tremendous amount of experience fighting outside of his country.

"Having been in the ring as often as he would have been, Jarrell has a great opportunity to bring the unified world title back to New York City.

"Can you imagine the build-up to a fight between Jarrell and Anthony Joshua?"

Miller had previously been mentioned as an option for Joshua's US debut and the heavyweight pair notably clashed at a DAZN press conference earlier this year.

New Yorker Miller must first focus on Adamek on Saturday night but if he wins, he expects to vie for a WBA belt before the end of the year.

That title was due to be contested between Fres Oquendo and Manuel Charr but, when the latter failed a drug test and was withdrawn, the opportunity was passed onto Miller.

"He is the mandatory, 100 per cent," Salita explained.

"It's up to the WBA to designate a fighter who he will fight for the WBA 'regular' title but we anticipate it being Fres Oquendo.

"It's huge that Jarrell will have a chance to fight for the world title - Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe are great champions from Brooklyn so it will be a huge day for boxing when a fighter with the skills and personality of Jarrell Miller brings a world title back to New York City.

"We hope [to fight for the WBA 'regular' title] in December."

On meeting Adamek this weekend, Salita added: "Jarrell is focused on making a statement, and ending this fight early. He wants to get rid of this guy."

