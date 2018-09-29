Groves vs Smith: George Groves vows to continue despite world title loss to Callum Smith

George Groves has vowed to carry on despite losing his WBA 'Super' world title to Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series final.

Groves was stopped in the seventh round of their super-middleweight showdown in Saudi Arabia, a left hook to the body and a clinical finish leaving him on his knees and unable to make it to his feet.

It was a fourth professional defeat for 'The Saint' and in the build-up, he admitted he could walk away from the sport should he lose, but the 30-year-old insisted it will not be his last fight.

"Embarrassing. I've never been hurt by a body shot before like this in my entire career," he told ITV Box Office afterwards.

"But all credit to Callum. He deserves this night. We knew he could punch, he has height and reach as well so I didn't really want to trade with him. I was landing myself, but so was he and he got the finish.

"The shoulder looked alright and it felt alright. I'm not here to make excuses, it worked. Callum was the better man on the night.

"I'm going to have a good rest, I'm not retiring, it's been a dogged year for me."

Smith became Britain's latest super-middleweight champion following in the footsteps of the likes of Groves, James DeGale, Carl Froch and on the day of Enzo Calzaghe's funeral, the Hall of Famer, Joe.

It was the 28-year-old's first world title attempt but he was in control for most of the fight, adding the Ring Magazine and Muhammad Ali Trophy to the WBA 'Super' strap.

"I have waited so long for this," he said.

"I'm a big believer in my own ability and I knew I was good enough to become the best on the planet.

"I'm not a man who shows a lot of emotion, you never see me ecstatic, but you saw it tonight because it's a lifetime ambition fulfilled."