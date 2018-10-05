Scholar and tennis player Daniel Altmaier meets Anthony Joshua on Sky work experience

Daniel Altmaier catches up with his boxing idol after a hard day's work

Exchanging tips with Anthony Joshua was a magical moment for Daniel Altmaier during his Sky work experience.

It's all part of the development support for the Sky Sports Scholars, but the 20-year-old German tennis player had to earn his front row seat at Wembley!

Daniel, whose father was a boxer, reveals all about his incredible week with the Sky Boxing team.

It was a privilege to work alongside the Sky Boxing team and see all the build-up and planning for a huge event like an Anthony Joshua fight as part of my work experience. It was such a fantastic night at Wembley.

I experienced the workout, the weigh-in, I worked on the production trucks, went backstage, saw the team dealing with the rain and contingency plans, and I finally watched the fight and, to top it off, I met an idol like AJ.

On the day of the fight, Head of Boxing Adam Smith introduced me to the TV team and we had a meeting to go over the schedule and the main concern was the weather!

We discussed how to tell the story of the fight, what happened if Alexander Povetkin won, what happened if AJ won and why it was different to other fight nights.

The Sky Boxing team battle the conditions ringside at Wembley

The atmosphere was so friendly and I was impressed with how organised everybody was. The teamwork was amazing and it taught me how vital it is for a huge event to run smoothly. After all the checks, we finally prepared for going live for fight night!

My first job was following the Sky News team led by presenter Jacquie Beltrao. She explained her role and how she researched interview questions for guests like David Haye.

I was then with Adam Smith preparing for commentating. I had no idea the time needed researching and all the boxer stats and facts. His knowledge is incredible!

I got onto the Wembley pitch to get a glimpse of the ring, the MC was getting ready and it gave me goosebumps!

The cameras and production team were ready, and I got to see everybody in the truck, commentators, guests and experts Carl Froch, Dillian Whyte, Johnny Nelson, Paul Malignaggi, Anna Woolhouse, Jacquie Beltrao and David Haye.

The first fight was at 6pm and it was time to go live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Everybody slipped into gear and it was amazing to witness. I helped the runners look after the presenters and it was great seeing them analysing the fighters and predicting fights. They even asked me about the fights and got me to record each bout. I really enjoyed that.

Considering how busy the production truck was, I couldn't believe how well it all ran. The truck operation sorts out the TV output and there was a big team producing highlights, slow motions, reviews, backstage clips and camera coordination. The directors are also in the truck controlling the TV.

Seeing the team work under big pressure and staying calm and relaxed was amazing to see.

And it was time for Joshua vs Povetkin and I got to see Adam and Carl commentating, as well as being with the social media and website team. They were all in the front row with the best view and I helped the team when they needed anything.

Daniel was ringside to see Joshua overpower Povetkin at Wembley

The whole team were so professional, working so intensively and concentrating so much on their jobs, just as the boxers were in the ring! It was just mind-blowing being behind the scenes and experiencing the emotions happening in and around the ring.

The noise from the boxing fans, the atmosphere, the roar when a big punch landed, the weather, lights, and being on the pitch at Wembley is something I will never forget!

The highlight of my work experience was being invited into the locker room of Anthony Joshua after the fight. I was in awe of meeting this enormous athlete.

I couldn't believe how humble and nice he was and he even took time to ask about me and my tennis career. AJ's coach, Rob McCracken also talked with me and gave me some positive thoughts to take away. I also got to meet his team (close friends, manager, promoter, coach, and physio).

Daniel enjoyed hanging out with Carl Froch at Wembley

They just gave out so much positive energy and that's something which makes me happy. Even though I didn't know them I felt totally comfortable and welcome in their company.

The work experience involved was long days and hard work at times but it was all totally worth it.

I just want to thank Tony, Adam, Jonnie, Rob and the whole Sky Boxing Team for giving me this chance. I loved it and learnt so much and I won't ever forget it.