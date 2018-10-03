Toe 2 Toe podcast: Callum Smith, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Lewis Ritson and Ohara Davies
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and special guest Callum Smith, who looks back on his world title win.
Callum Smith: Reflects on his spectacular win in Jeddah and looks ahead to some potentially huge fights
Joe Gallagher: Admits Callum Johnson has a tough task against Beterbiev but feels he can pull off an upset
Tyson Fury: Insists he controlled Deontay Wilder and won the mind games the first press conference
Deontay Wilder: Believes victory over Fury will give AJ no choice but to face him
Anthony Crolla: Hopes a win against Daud Yordan could lead to a huge fight against Vasyl Lomachenko
Lewis Ritson: Promises to produce another explosive performance when he returns to Newcastle in ten days
Ohara Davies: Reveals he has no ill-feeling towards Jack Catterall but that won't stop his aggression on fight night
