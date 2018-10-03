Toe 2 Toe podcast: Callum Smith, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Lewis Ritson and Ohara Davies

13:19 Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and Callum Smith to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and Callum Smith to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and special guest Callum Smith, who looks back on his world title win.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Callum Smith: Reflects on his spectacular win in Jeddah and looks ahead to some potentially huge fights

Joe Gallagher: Admits Callum Johnson has a tough task against Beterbiev but feels he can pull off an upset



Tyson Fury: Insists he controlled Deontay Wilder and won the mind games the first press conference

Deontay Wilder: Believes victory over Fury will give AJ no choice but to face him

Anthony Crolla: Hopes a win against Daud Yordan could lead to a huge fight against Vasyl Lomachenko

Lewis Ritson: Promises to produce another explosive performance when he returns to Newcastle in ten days



Ohara Davies: Reveals he has no ill-feeling towards Jack Catterall but that won't stop his aggression on fight night