Beterbiev vs Johnson: Callum Johnson not afraid of knockout specialist Artur Beterbiev

Callum Johnson is not afraid of facing fearsome knockout specialist Artur Beterbiev.

Johnson will take on the unbeaten IBF light-heavyweight world champion in the Wintrust Arena, Chicago, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Beterbiev will be making the first defence of his title, looking to continue a perfect knockout ratio, but 'The One' is relishing the chance to upset the odds.

When it's all said and done we are both human beings, we're both going to be in that ring, we both can throw power and it will be what it'll be Callum Johnson

"I have done everything in preparation to be able to do that and it's something I am really looking forward to on Saturday night," he said at the final press conference.

"It is a dream come true, fighting for a world title in America, but I plan on taking the title home and shocking the world.

1:53 Spencer Fearon is joined by Badou Jack to look at the tactics ahead of the IBF light-heavyweight title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Johnson Spencer Fearon is joined by Badou Jack to look at the tactics ahead of the IBF light-heavyweight title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Johnson

"It took me about half a second to say yes. I am not in this game to turn down an opportunity like this. I know I am fighting a real good fighter, he's a feared man but I fear no one.

"When it's all said and done we are both human beings, we're both going to be in that ring, we both can throw power and it will be what it'll be."

Beterbiev has finished all 12 professional fights inside the distance and even though Johnson is ranked number seven by the IBF, he is the first to challenge him.

The Russian stopped Isidro Ranoni Prieto in the final round to pick up the title vacated by Andre Ward's retirement last November, and is ready to let his fists do the talking.

"I am not a big talker but hopefully in the ring, on October 6, I will show you everything," he said through a translator.

Tale Of The Tape - Beterbiev vs Johnson

Watch the action from Chicago with Jessie Vargas vs Thomas Dulorme, Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Johnson, Daniel Roman vs Gavin McDonnell and Jarrell Miller vs Tomasz Adamek, 2am, Sunday, Sky Sports Action or follow it on our live blog at skysports.com/boxingor on the Sky Sports App.