David Allen wants a fight with Lucas 'Big Daddy' Browne if he wins on Newcastle bill

David Allen hopes to stake his claim for a fight with Lucas Browne

David Allen has called for a heavyweight battle against Lucas Browne and hopes to gain the attention of 'Big Daddy' with another "devastating" knockout in Newcastle.

'White Rhino' returns to action this Saturday, live on Sky Sports, as he faces Samir Nebo on the undercard for Lewis Ritson's European title fight against Francesco Patera at the Metro Radio Arena.

Live Fight Night Live on

The Germany-based Syrian has only two losses in 13 fights, with all of his victories coming by knockout, but Allen is confident he can defeat Nebo in a similar style to his explosive stoppage of Nick Webb in July.

0:28 Allen brought a dramatic end to his fight with Webb Allen brought a dramatic end to his fight with Webb

"I've seen four rounds of him. He looks solid, like he knows what he's doing," Allen told Sky Sports. "It's a building block towards a big fight hopefully towards the end of the year.

"I've never boxed in Newcastle past 6pm. It will be nice to actually box in front of people in Newcastle. I was there for the last show, it was a brilliant atmosphere, and I'm looking forward to getting involved.

"I'm going to get Nebo on the hook, and I'm going to smash him. I will never win another fight on points. Never, ever, ever. None of them will go the distance ever again. I fully anticipate knocking out Samir Nebo inside four rounds."

The Doncaster man is eager to fight again in December and believes a showdown with Browne, a former WBA champion, would be another entertaining encounter.

Australian Browne returned with a win after his crushing defeat by Dillian Whyte

"The thing is with Lucas Browne, he's a 'Big Daddy', and I eat big Daddys. All I do with big Daddys, I eat them. He's going to be the next 'Big Daddy' that I'm going to eat in one," he said.

"He's old enough to be my dad, but Lucas Browne is a tough, strong, powerful man.

The Lucas Browne fight is one that excites me. David Allen

"I think if the fight happens next, it will be at the right time for me. I'm young, fresh, and I'm coming through. He was the heavyweight champion of the world, but I'm the future, and I think it would be a fantastic fight. I'll take the Browne fight in December. I'm ready for it.

"I need to beat Samir Nebo in devastating fashion. The Lucas Browne fight is one that excites me."

Watch Lewis Ritson's European title fight against Francesco Patera in Newcastle, with Joshua Buatsi, David Allen and Anthony Fowler also on the bill at the Metro Radio Arena, Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.