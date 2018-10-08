Ritson vs Patera: Lewis Ritson targets European title at the top of action-packed Newcastle bill

Lewis Ritson can continue his destructive rise as he targets the European lightweight title in Newcastle this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

What can we expect?

Ritson is regarded as one of the most exciting punchers on these shores, having won the British title outright with a handful of ruthless knockouts, and he returns to action against Belgian Francesco Patera, with the vacant European belt at stake.

0:53 Lewis Ritson gives his verdict on Francesco Patera Lewis Ritson gives his verdict on Francesco Patera

The Metro Radio Arena will be the scene for another action-packed night, with light-heavyweight Joshua Buatsi resuming his impressive professional career which has already seen him reel off seven victories.

Live Fight Night Live on

Popular heavyweight David Allen should guarantee more entertainment, while Anthony Fowler, Hosea Burton, and Robbie David Jnr all feature on this weekend's undercard.

What is at stake?

Ritson holds ambitions of one day challenging for a world title at St James' Park, home of Newcastle United, but a loss to Patera would bring a sudden halt to his relentless march up the rankings.

Patera should provide a sterner examination of Ritson's ring skills

A former European champion, Patera has never been stopped, and Ritson would enhance his growing reputation if he can produce another explosive knockout victory.

What next for the winner?

Ritson hopes to test himself at the highest level

A mandatory title defence against Marvin Petit has already been ordered, but after that, there are plenty of options for Ritson if he wins, including possible domestic clashes with the likes of Ricky Burns and Anthony Crolla.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is also thought to be eager to showcase Ritson's aggressive style in America.

Who else could steal the spotlight?

Buatsi is one of Britain's hottest prospects, an Olympic bronze medallist with polished skills and precise punches, who has already been branded a world champion in the making.

Joshua Buatsi can impress an audience in the north east

But there is also a title clash that could catch fire as Glenn Foot battles Davies Jnr for the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight belts.

Will we see any familiar faces in the crowd?

Legendary Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has pledged his support to Ritson, while a number of current players could witness the red-hot atmosphere when he makes his ring-walk this weekend.

Childhood- dream today meeting my footballing hero in @alanshearer the man oozes class and was a great laugh, full of banter aswell! Thanks for sorting the time mate 👍 pic.twitter.com/yVrFpRLByy — Lewis Ritson (@lewis_ritson) October 5, 2018

How do I watch?

You can tune into Lewis Ritson's European title fight against Francesco Patera in Newcastle, with Joshua Buatsi, David Allen and Anthony Fowler also on the bill at the Metro Radio Arena, Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.