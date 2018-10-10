Toe 2 Toe podcast: Amir Khan, Callum Johnson, Rocky Fielding and Lawrence Okolie are on the show

Spencer Fearon and Callum Johnson

Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and special guest Callum Johnson.

Callum Johnson looks back on his dramatic world-title defeat by Artur Beterbiev last weekend.

Rocky Fielding reveals his reaction to news of his WBA title defence against Mexican star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Amir Khan offers an update on talks for the Kell Brook fight, including a possible rehydration 'clause' in the contract.

Adam Booth discusses Ryan Burnett's WBSS fight with Nonito Donaire and the threat posed by Naoya Inoue.

Lawrence Okolie admits he needs to provide more entertainment after his ugly points win over Matty Askin.

Jim McDonnell confirms that James DeGale has not yet agreed to face Chris Eubank Jr, but would be motivated by the domestic clash.

US round-up: Michelle Joy Phelps has the latest news from the Billy Joe Saunders hearing and Eddie Hearn's negotiations with Mayweather promotions.