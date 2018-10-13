Ritson vs Patera: David Allen destroys Samir Nebo inside one round

David Allen celebrates another stoppage win

David Allen stopped Samir Nebo with a punishing body shot to record an impressive first-round knockout victory on Saturday.

The 'White Rhino', back in the ring after a career-best win over Nick Webb in July, received frenetic support at the Metro Radio Arena and he delivered in style, finishing Nebo in the opening period of their heavyweight encounter.

Allen blasted out the blocks and quickly cornered his German counterpart, pummeling home a series of nasty body shots. Nebo looked to tuck up but a final blow to the midriff area left him grimacing on the canvas, unable to beat the count.

Now 15-4-2, Allen hopes for a quick turnaround and promoter Eddie Hearn wants the Doncaster heavyweight to return to action in the next few months.

"I'm getting a bit of experience and things are coming together, I can pick my shots and take my time." Allen said.

"I can punch really hard, I've knocked everyone out who I've beat. All the fights I've lost I haven't been able to hit them. When I do land, I will take them out. I don't do nerves, Tonight I had everything to lose.

"Ideally, I would like a few more ten-rounders, I need experience and training. I will fight anybody."

Anthony Fowler continues his meteoric rise with another stoppage win

Earlier, Anthony Fowler wiped out Gabor Gorbics in the fifth period to improve his unbeaten record to 8-0.

'The Machine' dominated from the off, stalking his man down, before a huge clubbing right hand left his Hungarian counterpart unable to continue.

Craig Glover stopped Simon Vallily in the eighth round after a bruising cruiserweight encounter. The Liverpool man had his opponent down with a crisp left hook in the first and dominated from there on, hammering away with both hands throughout.

A big right hand then spelled the beginning of the end for Vallily in the eighth. A barrage of punches followed and the referee mercifully halted proceedings.

Commonwealth Games medalist John Docherty made a blistering start to life in the paid ranks, the Scottish prospect stopping Jordan Latimer inside 18 seconds.