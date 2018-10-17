Toe 2 Toe podcast David Haye, Dereck Chisora, Lewis Ritson and Dave Coldwell are on the show

Dave Coldwell discusses Tony Bellew's preparations for the Oleksandr Usyk fight on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Lewis Ritson & Eddie Hearn reflect on the European title defeat to Francesco Patera.

Dereck Chisora & David Haye reveal how their unlikely partnership came about after a bitter rivalry.

Frazer Clarke hopes an agreement can be reached between the IOC and AIBA, allowing him to fight at the 2020 Olympics.

Joe Gallagher believes Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin could be tempted to face Callum Smith at Anfield.

Joe Laws looks back on a dramatic night in Newcastle where he almost stole the show in a four-round float.

US Round-up: Michelle Joy Phelps has all the latest news on 'Canelo', Terence Crawford, and previews the exciting card in Boston.