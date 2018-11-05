Usyk vs Bellew: Tony Bellew challenges Oleksandr Usyk for world cruiserweight titles on Saturday

Tony Bellew will attempt to pull off the most audacious victory of his career when he challenges Oleksandr Usyk for all the world cruiserweight titles, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

What is at stake?

After Bellew twice toppled David Haye at heavyweight, he is striving to complete one of the most significant triumphs in British boxing history against Usyk, a pound-for-pound supremo, who has conquered the division in just 15 fights.

Retirement looms for the 35-year-old Merseysider, but he could not resist the opportunity to battle the unbeaten Ukrainian for the right to become the undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Tony Bellew is battling Oleksandr Usyk for all the world cruiserweight belts

Usyk holds his own ambitions, including an impending move up to heavyweight to test himself against the likes of unified champion Anthony Joshua, and will want to make a big impact on his pro debut in Britain.

Talking points about Usyk-Bellew?

Bellew climbed up a division to inflict stunning knockouts on Haye, but it remains to be seen whether he can repeat this feat against the supremely talented Usyk, a recent winner of the World Boxing Super Series.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist has made short work of his professional rivals so far, although Bellew, a former WBC cruiserweight king himself, believes the amateur star is yet to learn a number of painful lessons in the pro ranks.

Will Usyk enhance his status as one of the world's best fighters, or can Bellew dethrone a champion who has seemed unbeatable?

Who else is on the Usyk-Bellew bill?

Anthony Crolla can secure another world title shot on Saturday night

Mancunian Anthony Crolla can secure another world lightweight title fight as he takes on Daud Yordan in a WBA final eliminator.

The 31-year-old is an ex-WBA champion and victory could earn a huge clash against current WBA title holder Vasyl Lomachenko.

Josh Kelly, one of the hottest homegrown prospects, and popular heavyweight David Allen are also due to appear on the undercard.

Where is the fight?

Manchester Arena has housed some of biggest names in British boxing, including hometown hero Ricky Hatton, as well as Joshua, Carl Froch, Joe Calzaghe and Haye.

Ricky Hatton halted Kostya Tszyu after a gruelling battle at Manchester Arena

Bellew is fighting at the scene of Hatton's greatest night in 2005 as 'The Hitman' upset the odds to defeat Kostya Tszyu, another pound-for-pound great, who was considered the finest super-lightweight on the planet.

But the Brit will be hoping to avoid the controversy that shrouded Froch's first stoppage of George Groves at the venue, with referee Howard Foster stepping in swiftly to signal the ending, which was greeted with loud jeers of dismay.

How can I watch?

