Usyk vs Bellew: Oleksandr Usyk reveals magic trick with mobile phone ahead of Tony Bellew fight

Oleksandr Usyk is a magician inside and outside the ring as he takes a break from training for Tony Bellew to reveal a magic trick with a mobile phone.

The Ukrainian has been preparing for Saturday's fight against Bellew, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with all four of his world cruiserweight titles at stake at Manchester Arena.

A London 2012 gold medallist, Usyk has conquered the division in just 15 fights, but he is not only skilled at boxing, conjuring up an optical illusion, in front of the watching cameras.

Usyk appears to make the phone hover with his hand, in front of a wide-eyed member of his team.

But can Bellew shatter his aura of invincibility this weekend?

