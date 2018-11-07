Usyk vs Bellew: Josh Kelly believes he can mix it with anyone as he prepares for Manchester fight

Kelly showcased his slick skills at Wednesday's public workout

Josh Kelly says his development in the professional game has been "massive" and he wants to end the year in style before making "big waves" in 2019.

The North East sensation returns to action this weekend against Argentinian Walter Castillo on the blockbuster Usyk-Bellew bill at the Manchester Arena this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

With another fight scheduled for December in Sheffield, Kelly is ready to rise up the rankings and 'Pretty Boy' believes he has the capabilities to take on anyone down the line.

Kelly hits the pads

"I believe with my progression, I can mix it with them all. Fingers crossed the hard work and dedication will pay off," Kelly said.

"I never take a fight lightly, mentally and physically I am there and am ready to showcase myself.

"It's all about your performance in the ring, everything goes away if you stop performing. I am more than focused on the job at hand.

"I looked at a video of me doing pads when I first joined gym compared to one from the other day, the development has been massive within just seven fights.

"Next year will be ever more of a jump, but I can see myself going places and making a big wave in 2019. Adam [Booth] tries to map it out and there will be bumps in the road but I fully trust the process."

