Toe 2 Toe podcast: Ricky Hatton, Paulie Malignaggi and Nathan Gorman on ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tony Bellew

Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

This week, Andy Scott and Andy Clarke are in Manchester for the Usyk vs Bellew build-up and catch up with Ricky Hatton, Nathan Gorman and Paulie Malignaggi.

Ricky Hatton: Discusses watching Usyk train in his gym and says Bellew needs a Tszyu night on Saturday.

Nathan Gorman: Looks ahead to that anticipated fight with Daniel Dubois and shares his prediction for Wilder vs Fury.

Andy Clarke: Breaks down the intriguing undercard for Saturday and who he is tipping to win the main event.

US round-up: Michelle Joy Phelps reports on Mayweather's Japanese fight and we hear from Deontay Wilder, Freddie Roach and Dmitry Bivol.