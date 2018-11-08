Usyk vs Bellew: Tony Bellew vows to ruin Oleksandr Usyk's unbeaten record and then retire from boxing

Tony Bellew warned Oleksandr Usyk he will "learn to lose" as the Merseysider intends to end his career with "a bang" in their undisputed world title fight.

The British cruiserweight has vowed to announce his retirement after he challenges Usyk for all four of the division's major belts at Manchester Arena on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

With a 15-fight unbeaten record, Usyk has never endured defeat, but Bellew insists he will force the Ukrainian to endure bitter disappointment for the first time as a professional fighter.

"He's amazing at what he does, but he's going to learn to lose on Saturday night, and learn he will do," Bellew told Sky Sports.

Am I as good as I think I am? Can I be greater than I ever thought possible? I get all the answers to the questions on Saturday night. Tony Bellew

"This is a test of wills. How much do you want it mate, because I want it more than you. I don't care how much, I want it more than him. I'm just hoping I can drag this fight into a place where we have to find out who wants it most. That's what I'm hoping I can do.

"I think I can, and when I do, we're going to see what I'm really about. Am I as good as I think I am? Can I be greater than I ever thought possible? I get all the answers to the questions on Saturday night."

Bellew firmly believes he can solve the problems posed by the highly skilled southpaw, winner of the World Boxing Super Series, and the 35-year-old plans to wave goodbye to the sport after his most significant victory.

"I'm going to find a way to get through the crazy puzzle that he poses, that he gives me," said Bellew. "I believe that I've got the answers already. I believe I'm going to do certain things in this fight that is going to upset the rhythm, that's going to upset the mindset of him.

"When I do it, I don't want to hear 'We're all shocked, I don't want to hear 'It was luck,' I don't even want the credit. I don't care. I just want to get off and leave. I just want to go home.

"I'm looking forward to just finishing up, I really am. This is the end, and believe you me, I'm going to go out with a bang. This is going to be the greatest night of my whole career."

