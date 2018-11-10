Usyk vs Bellew: Sam Hyde suffers bad injury in Richard Riakporhe loss

Hyde's eye horrendously swelled up in the eighth forcing his team to throw in the towel.

Richard Riakporhe produced a stunning comeback to win the battle of the unbeaten cruiserweights in Manchester as Sam Hyde suffered a hideous injury to his left eye.

The towering Londoner, mentored by Dillian Whyte, started tentatively but, well down on the cards, rallied in the eighth and a series of thudding right hooks suddenly saw Hyde's eye grotesquely swell up from what looked like a broken socket.

Trainer Joe Gallagher mercifully pulled his Sale charge out of the fight, Riakporhe claiming the vacant WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title and improving his record to 8-0.

It was Hyde who, with the Manchester crowd on his side, started the contest the better, taking control in the second after a cagey opener, two whipping hooks landing flush.

With Riakporhe tentative and tight, the 25-year-old stayed on top from then on, jumping in with a sharp combination to the head and body in a closely-fought third before countering well in the next.

Whyte, sitting ringside, marched over to the corner to charge up his cruiserweight protege, but still Riakporhe looked ragged and tired, Hyde in little trouble, notching up rounds on the scorecards.

What was looking like a comfortable night's work for the Sale man suddenly turned into a nightmare when, after controlling the seventh behind the jab, Riakporhe's thudding right hand caused serious damage, the Londoner loading up and rocking Hyde onto the ropes.

With two minutes remaining in the eighth period, Riakporhe, sensing a stunning comeback win, hammered away and the eye continued to horrendously swell up and eventually Gallagher was forced to throw the towel in.

