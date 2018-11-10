Usyk vs Bellew: Josh Kelly to fight David Avanesyan next month after TKO win

Kelly scores a whirlwind victory to improve his unbeaten record

Josh Kelly will fight former world title challenger David Avanesyan in Sheffield on December 8 after scoring a scintillating first-round stoppage win in Manchester.

The 24-year old mercurial talent will take on the Russian, 23-3-1, on the Kell Brook-Michael Zefara Sheffield bill having cruised to 8-0 on Saturday.

Avanesyan was edged out by American Lamont Peterson for the WBA welterweight world title last year and has mixed it with Shane Mosley as 'Pretty Boy' takes a huge step up in class.

The referee waves off the fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the news after Kelly's whirlwind victory over Castillo, saying: "On December 8th, Josh Kelly will be in against former world title challenger David Avanesyan."

The Argentinian visitor hardly landed a punch as Kelly exploded out of the blocks and unleashed a barrage of flash, slick combination punches on the Usyk-Bellew undercard.

With clever movement, dancing in and out of range, the Sunderland star landed heavy shots from all angles through the opening three minutes, before, with Castillo looking to survive to hear the bell, the referee stopped proceedings.

Avanesyan (R) lost a WBA world title fight to Lamont Peterson via a unanimous decision in 2017

"I'm finished at this sort of level, I want to test myself," Kelly said afterwards.

"Avanesyan is the name they've said, he's the next step. I'm getting better all the time."



