Usyk vs Bellew: Ricky Burns stops Scott Cardle in third round at Manchester Arena

Ricky Burns stops Scott Cardle in third round at Manchester Arena

Ricky Burns blasted out Scott Cardle in the third round to remain in contention for more major fights at lightweight.

The three-weight world champion showed his superior class from the opening bell and halted Cardle with a big right hand at Manchester Arena.

There were no signs of deterioration in the 35-year-old Burns, who displayed razor-sharp timing in the first round as he rammed out a stiff jab and quickly found the range with his straight right hand.

Cardle could not avoid more crisp rights in the second round, despite his energetic movement, and Burns pinned his opponent down with a fight-ending punch in the third.

A booming right hand dropped Cardle heavily to the canvas and he rose on unsteady legs, prompting the referee to wave off the fight.

Burns, who completed his swiftest victory since 2011, hopes to receive another title fight in the future.

"I'm always waiting on the phone call and I hope there are still big fights for me," Burns told Sky Sports Box Office.

"I treat every fight the same, I train for every fight the same."

