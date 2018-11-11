Usyk vs Bellew: Tony Bellew KO'd by Oleksandr Usyk in eighth round

Tony Bellew fell short in his final bout after being knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's battle for the undisputed world cruiserweight title.

Bellew was ahead on the scorecards of two out of three judges, but a devastating left hand from Usyk in the eighth round sent the Liverpudlian into the ropes and before he got up, referee Terry O'Connor called a halt to proceedings.

Usyk, the first-ever holder of the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO cruiserweight belts, completed a sixth victory in a world title fight in the home country of an opponent.

Bellew started more brightly in the opening rounds, but Usyk found a way back into the fight, landing a stiff left hand over his opponent in the fifth, the first time his southpaw stance appeared to play an advantage.

In the closing moments of the sixth round, Bellew was sent staggering but was saved by the bell.

Before too long, Usyk finished the fight with a vicious left hook to Bellew's jaw to continue his unbeaten record and claim his 16th victory - 12th by KO.

Usyk, whose team is keen on a fight with Anthony Joshua, has won three world title fights in 2018 and is next expected to challenge at heavyweight.

