Oleksandr Usyk could be ready for Anthony Joshua after two fights at heavyweight, says his manager

Oleksandr Usyk could be ready for Anthony Joshua after two fights at heavyweight, warned his manager Egis Klimas.

The undisputed cruiserweight champion defended his world titles with an eighth-round knockout of Tony Bellew on Saturday night, and is expected to soon join Joshua in the top division.

His manager Klimas admits Usyk would not immediately challenge the unified champion for his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts, but will quickly become a serious threat to any of his new rivals.

"If we move to heavyweight we need to move very professionally, so it may take a few months for him [Usyk] to prepare," said Klimas.

"We won't be going for Joshua in the first fight [at heavyweight], he will need a fight or two against the bigger guys. But he will be a very, very good heavyweight. He will bring his speed and he has shown he has the power.

"The target for the team is to fight the best in the division."

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed last week how the Ukrainian's team had expressed their desire for a fight with Joshua, who makes his first world title defence at Wembley on April 13.

Joshua's April 13 date at Wembley will come too soon for Usyk

"That's [Joshua] the one they want," said the Matchroom Boxing boss.

Discussing a possible timescale for a Usyk fight, Hearn added: "Joshua will only fight twice next year, so it will be the one after.

"It won't be the first one, because I think Usyk will want to fight at heavyweight first. There are loads of fights out there for him."