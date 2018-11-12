Miller vs Dinu: Jarrell Miller vows to whoop British heavyweight rival Dillian Whyte

Jarrell Miller seeks another explosive win over Bogdan Dinu, live on Sky Sports

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller has vowed to "whoop" Dillian Whyte after he battles fellow unbeaten contender Bogdan Dinu in Kansas.

The American heavyweight faces the dangerous Romanian in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, and hopes victory will set up a clash with one of his British rivals.

Whyte is preparing for his rematch with Derek Chisora at The O2 on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and 'Big Baby' wants a future fight with the Brixton man, if they both emerge victorious.

Dillian Whyte resumes his rivalry with Derek Chisora in next month's rematch

"I have to beat a Brit - if I do that, a lot will change," said Miller. "When you are high risk, low reward, people will make excuses not to fight you and the fans will buy into it.

"I am not afraid of Dillian - I'm afraid of no man. If AJ is not ready to face me with a title, then I'll go and whoop Dillian's butt. It'll help my profile in Britain.

2:00 'Big Baby' says he is closing in on a fight against Anthony Joshua 'Big Baby' says he is closing in on a fight against Anthony Joshua

"He's a clown, nobody is afraid of him. He's got a win over Lucas Browne and that's it. For him to call people punks, he's deluded, I've fought three world title contenders back to back.

"I rate him as a fighter, he throws punches and wins - he's a top guy now because since he got his block knocked off by AJ they've built him the right way. When he gets in the ring with me, watch how he changes, watch how the whole 'I'm 'The Body Snatcher', I walk guys down' stops.

Whyte strengthened his ranking with a points win over Joseph Parker

"He couldn't walk down a 230lbs Joseph Parker, so you're going to walk me down, 300lbs plus behemoth that throws 80 punches a round? I haven't even thrown my right hand in my last few fights for a reason, so when I really start clocking these guys, then people will see.

"The big fights take some manoeuvring and finessing, so building my profile, winning the regular title and getting into a mandatory spot is going to help me in that situation. I think I will definitely be in a spot to have an AJ or Deontay Wilder fight later in the year, so I need to get this win in Kansas and stay busy, focused, injury free and ready."

Miller faces Bogdan Dinu in Kansas this weekend

Dinu has 18 successive victories with 14 knockouts, and has proven his toughness in sparring sessions with Anthony Joshua, but Miller is confident he will pull off another explosive knockout following last month's swift demolition of Tomasz Adamek in Chicago.

"Bogdan is aggressive but that's against guys that want to survive," said Miller.

"He's never fought someone like me, who is going to be the aggressor in the fight. He's light and he's not a heavy puncher, and I'm going to be coming forward, throwing bombs and mixing it up.

"It's going to be completely new to him. He's going to try to move against me, everybody does, but then they all end up running for their lives - and they can only run for so long."