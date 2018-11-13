Whyte vs Chisora 2: Joseph Parker wants winner of Dillian Whyte's rematch with Derek Chisora

Joseph Parker is preparing for his fight with Alexander Flores on December 15

Joseph Parker’s top target is the Dillian Whyte-Derek Chisora winner as a fight with Oleksandr Usyk does not make ‘economic sense’, says his promoter David Higgins.

The New Zealander was mentioned as a potential opponent for Usyk, who is expected to step up to heavyweight after his knockout win over Tony Bellew at the weekend.

But Duco Events boss Higgins insists the Ukrainian is not part of his plans as Parker is waiting to see whether Whyte or Chisora emerge victorious from their rematch at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Asked about a rematch with Whyte, who defeated Parker in July, Higgins told Sky Sports: "It would definitely be unfinished business.

"Usyk, he's got more work to do, to build a fan base in the UK. What I mean by that, Joshua has got a gigantic fan base, he'll fill stadiums, Dillian Whyte has proven that he can fill The O2 Arena.

"Usyk, very impressive and clinical, but I think he's got to string together more impressive victories and build a fanbase before the fight makes economic sense.

"From our perspective, no question Usyk is elite, but fighting the winner of Whyte-Chisora would make probably more economic sense, but also there is unfinished business.

"I believe Joseph, on his day, would beat Chisora or Whyte."

Chisora also has added motivation to defeat Whyte, having suffered a split decision defeat in 2016, and Higgins believes the 34-year-old could become an alternative opponent for Parker if he pulls off another stunning victory.

Whyte faces Chisora in a rematch on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"A lot of people are saying that Dillian should win the fight, but you never know," said Higgins.

"People were saying that Chisora would be cleaned up by Takam, and it was an exciting match-up, and the way it finished, you can never write anyone off. I certainly wouldn't write off Derek Chisora.

"Whyte-Chisora could go either way, and if Chisora did come through, then I'm sure our camp would happily look at Chisora.

"Joseph is only worrying about his next fight in December, which is Alexander Flores, a puncher with only one loss and 15 knockouts.

"It's a serious fight, but I'm looking at Whyte-Chisora. From our perspective, the winner would make an exciting match-up."

Promoter Eddie Hearn is open to the possibility of another fight between Parker and Whyte, but a world title shot against Anthony Joshua could be next for 'The Body Snatcher', if he defeats Chisora.

"Parker will probably fight Whyte again at some point of his career, but the focus for Dillian is to beat Chisora and then fight Joshua," Hearn told Sky Sports.