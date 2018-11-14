Toe 2 Toe podcast: Josh Kelly, Tony Bellew, David Haye, Dillian Whyte
Josh Kelly: Looks ahead to his December 8 clash with former world champion David Avanesyan
Tony Bellew: Reflects on his defeat to Usyk and confirms he will not fight again
Egis Klimas & Eddie Hearn: Both believe that Usyk's move to heavyweight is inevitable and AJ is in his sights.
Dillian Whyte: Argues that Usyk is NOT a threat at heavyweight and he would be ready to face him
David Haye: Reveals Derek Chisora is adopting his training methods and you will see a much-improved fighter on December 22.
Rocky Fielding: Says he cannot wait to face Canelo and all the excitement and build-up is a fighter's dream
Jarrell Miller: Fires off a warning to Anthony Joshua and says he is more than capable of fighting in a different style
