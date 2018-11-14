Toe 2 Toe podcast: Josh Kelly, Tony Bellew, David Haye, Dillian Whyte

14:59 Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and Josh Kelly to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and Josh Kelly to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and special guest Josh Kelly.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Josh Kelly: Looks ahead to his December 8 clash with former world champion David Avanesyan

Tony Bellew: Reflects on his defeat to Usyk and confirms he will not fight again

Egis Klimas & Eddie Hearn: Both believe that Usyk's move to heavyweight is inevitable and AJ is in his sights.

Dillian Whyte: Argues that Usyk is NOT a threat at heavyweight and he would be ready to face him

David Haye: Reveals Derek Chisora is adopting his training methods and you will see a much-improved fighter on December 22.

Rocky Fielding: Says he cannot wait to face Canelo and all the excitement and build-up is a fighter's dream

Jarrell Miller: Fires off a warning to Anthony Joshua and says he is more than capable of fighting in a different style