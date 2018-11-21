Anthony Crolla shrugs off social media criticism about potential fight with Vasyl Lomachenko

0:36 Anthony Crolla discusses a possible fight against Vasyl Lomachenko Anthony Crolla discusses a possible fight against Vasyl Lomachenko

Anthony Crolla has shrugged off criticism about a potential fight with Vasyl Lomachenko as the WBA mandatory challenger intends to "shock the world".

The Mancunian defeated Daud Yordan in a WBA final eliminator this month to earn a guaranteed fight for the WBA lightweight belt, which is currently held by Ukrainian star Lomachenko.

With Lomachenko first scheduled to face Jose Pedraza in a unification fight on December 8, Crolla is waiting to find out details of the bout and would prefer to challenge the pound-for-pound star, despite a negative response on social media.

Lomachenko puts WBA title at stake against WBO champion Jose Pedraza

"People have their opinions on social media and stuff like that," Crolla told Sky Sports. "It doesn't bother me whatsoever, but everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"With those people who have got this opinion how I would get smashed in a round or two, for the sake of them, do I say 'You know what, I'll give up my mandatory and I'll just hope that he vacates'.

"What type of fighter would I be? What kind of example would I be leading to the amateur kids, if I said I didn't want to fight him? I would love the fight.

"I would be going in with the attitude that I want to shock the world."

1:15 Crolla wants to test himself at highest level again after win over Daud Yordan Crolla wants to test himself at highest level again after win over Daud Yordan

Lomachenko fights Pedraza at Madison Square Garden, his third successive bout in New York, and Crolla would welcome the opportunity to appear at the famed venue.

"If the fight got made, it's more than likely it would be in America," said Crolla. "You would imagine New York or Vegas. I've been lucky enough to box on an undercard in Vegas.

"For me, the only one left to do would be New York. I like the whole history of Madison Square Garden. I was lucky enough to be there for the Cotto-Margarito fight. New York, it would make it a bit easier for the fans, it's a bit shorter.

Lomachenko has fought regularly in New York

"March or April, in an ideal world, but obviously we've got to see what happens on December 8, and being honest, what Lomachenko's plans are.

"He's one of the biggest names in the sport. He'll do effectively what he wants to do, but hopefully the fight can happen."

Luke Campbell has also lined up a WBC lightweight title fight, with the governing body yet to confirm how they will react to WBC champion Mikey Garcia moving up in weight to challenge Errol Spence Jr for the IBF welterweight title.

Luke Campbell defeated Yvan Mendy on points in a WBC final eliminator

But Crolla remains willing to share the ring with British rival Campbell next year.

"I want him to win a world title," said the former WBA champion. "Some time next year, it would be brilliant for a world title. Luke's cool with it as well, we're both cool with the fight.

"If one of us gets that world title, or both, what better than a big domestic showdown?"

Watch a huge night of action in Monaco with Yafai vs Gonzalez, Lebedev vs Wilson and Meng vs Buglioni live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Main Event from 7.45pm this Saturday.