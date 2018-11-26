Richard Riakporhe working towards British cruiserweight title battle against Lawrence Okolie

Richard Riakporhe is one of the rising contenders in the cruiserweight division

Richard Riakporhe says London rival Lawrence Okolie will receive first-hand experience of his punch power next year as he works towards a British title fight.

The unbeaten 28-year-old cruiserweight stopped Sam Hyde in an eliminator for the British belt on the Oleksandr Usyk-Tony Bellew bill and hopes to return to action within the next couple of months.

Trailing on the scorecards, Riakporhe inflicted a huge swelling around the left eye of Hyde, forcing the towel to come in, and he has been motivated by strong words from his mentor Dillian Whyte.

Riakporhe consoles Hyde after halting him at Manchester Arena

Riakporhe told Sky Sports: "He just said 'It's good we got the win, but we need to step it up.'

"We've got a lot of things to work on. Even though I won, I take it as a loss, because it's the rounds that I lost prior to that, which I could have easily won. I have this mentality towards it that I need to do better.

"I learned a lot about myself as well, that I carry the huge punching power throughout the later rounds. I know a lot of people have noted that down, potential opponents, so everybody has to be on their game. No-one is safe."

Despite that victory, Riakporhe believes he must wait a little longer for a fight against Okolie, with the domestic division featuring a number of rising contenders.

"I think Okolie has another few mandatories that he has to face," said Riakporhe. "Craig Glover was in an eliminator against Simon Vallily, so he may be first in line, but we'll see if that gets made.

People love a fight between two big punchers, so that would be a cracking fight in the future, and I'm looking forward to it. Richard Riakporhe on Lawrence Okolie

"I think Jack Massey, he's in line also, so we're just going to see, but I believe that it could definitely happen next year.

"A lot of people have been talking about it. People love a fight between two big punchers, so that would be a cracking fight in the future, and I'm looking forward to it."

Okolie put up a picture on social media, revealing how he had bet money on Hyde to lose by knockout, and Riakporhe admits he used his money wisely.

Wow the journey has been unbelievable so far and believe me there is more to come. I want to say a big thanks to @dillianwhyte @wbaboxingofficial @MarkTibbsBoxing , #InShape and all my friends and family for believing in me and you all for your kind messages/support. #UsykBellew pic.twitter.com/tzcgLzqiFn — Richard Riakporhe (@R_Riakporhe) November 23, 2018

"That didn't surprise me," he said. "A lot of people knew about my punching power. Even if I was down on the cards, I'm one of those fighters that might come out in the last round and turn it all around with one punch.

"With Sam Hyde, people didn't know that he could take so much punishment, and he had a really good chin as well. He showed a lot on that night. I was very honoured to share the ring with him."