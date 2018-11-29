Sky Live: Martin J Ward, Tony Conquest and Joe Hughes on the title hunt in Florence

Does Martin J Ward (20-1-2) have what it takes to become world champion?

From Monte Carlo to Florence, Sky Sports rolls into the Tuscan city for a night of title action as Martin J Ward, Joe Hughes and the returning Tony Conquest all face Italian opposition.

Fabio Turchi vs Tony Conquest

Romford's Tony Conquest, a former Commonwealth champion, is back on the big screen as he looks to rocket himself into the thriving bustle of the domestic cruiserweight scene. Despite long periods of inactivity and with a record of 18-2, the 34-year old is on a five-fight win streak and victory at the Teatro Obi Hall, live on Sky Sports, could see him matched with the likes of Lawrence Okolie and Isaac Chamberlain in the near future.

Tony Conquest (L) holds a win over current Commonwealth champion Wadi Camacho

Local Florence favourite Fabio Turchi is a formidable force standing in his way though. The southpaw 'Stone Crusher' has raced to 15-0 in the paid ranks and, defending his vacant WBC Silver International title, will no doubt have his own lofty ambitions.

Devis Boschiero vs Martin J Ward

Having faced the first defeat in his career, at the hands of James Tennyson at The O2 in May, Essex slickster Martin J Ward has the opportunity to quickly banish those demons and get back on the world title trail. Having won the British belt outright and secured the European title in devastating fashion in 2017, 'Wardy' can now claim the vacant WBC International Silver super-featherweight title.

Watch when Martin J Ward knocked out Juli Giner to win the European title.

Veneto's Devis 'Boom Boom' Boschiero is a familiar name to fight fans having been stopped by Stephen Smith back in 2015. That though, is the only time the 37-year old has been beaten inside the distance in his 53-fight career and with 46 wins to his name, the former European champion still has a lot to offer.

Andrea Scarpa vs Joe Hughes

Joe Hughes fell short in his bid for European super-lightweight glory a year ago, in a decision defeat to Anthony Yigit, but now has another chance to pick up the esteemed belt up against 23-4 Andrea Scarpa.

Joe Hughes (L) drew with Tyrone Nurse when challenging for the British title in 2017

'Sugary Ray' Scarpa, like Boschiero, has faced British opposition before. The Turin fighter stopped John Wayne Hibbert to earn the WBC Silver title at The O2 in 2016 before surrendering the belt to Ohara Davies that same year.

Who else is on the bill…

Having debuted with an 18 second knockout at the Metro Radio Arena last month, Commonwealth Games medallist John Docherty returns for his second outing, while 18-0 Olympian Carmine Tommasone, Mirko Natalizi and experienced super-welterweight Orlando Fiordigiglio all feature in their home country.

How can I watch?

