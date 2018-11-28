Tyson Fury 'one million per cent sure' he will beat Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says he is in great shape ahead of his fight with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The British fighter faces Wilder at the Staples Center and believes all the hard work he has done in the gym will pay off in the ring.

Fury said: "I'm going to win this fight - one million per cent. There is not a doubt in my mind. No matter what he brings on Saturday night I will over come him and win and take the WBC title back to the UK.

"You will see the best Tyson Fury. It needs to be the best Tyson Fury to compete at this level and beat such a champion as Deontay Wilder but I'm pretty confident that I have worked hard enough and done everything in my power.

"I'm going to go in there and do my best on Saturday night. I'm very relaxed I don't get very tense before a fight - it's just another fight for me. It's another boxing match.

Deontay Wilder respects opponent Tyson Fury

"I have already had 27 professional fights and been a professional for 10 years and I've needed to win all of them.

"I don't really have a weight goal (for this fight) but I've worked very hard and I'm as heavy as I have been in most of my fights. I was 257 pounds on the nail this morning."

Wilder told Sky Sports News he respects Fury, and is looking forward to facing him in the ring on Saturday.

He added: "He (Fury) has done a lot of great things, defeating Wladimir Klitschko and although he wasn't able to defend his title that was a big accomplishment for him.

"I was very happy to see him do that. I can be happy for others even if they do things better than me, because I am so happy in my life, and I surround myself with positive things.

"I can't wait for Saturday night because I'm so excited."