Toe 2 Toe podcast: Charlie Edwards, Lawrence Okolie, Martin J Ward, Hasim Rahman and Tunde Ajayi are on
Last Updated: 28/11/18 5:06pm
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and special guest, Charlie Edwards.
We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.
Charlie Edwards: Discusses his WBC world title fight against Cristofer Rosales and rivalry with Kal Yafai
Hasim Rahman: Says Michael Hunter is a threat to the heavyweight division and tips Deontay Wilder to beat Tyson Fury
Lawrence Okolie: Reveals what it was like to spar Tyson Fury in camp for the Wilder fight
Tunde Ajayi: Believes Anthony Yarde will be ready for a world title fight in 2019 after boxing on the Wilder v Fury undercard
Martin J Ward: Looks ahead to his fight in Florence this Friday against Devis Boscheiro and says it is exactly the test he needs
US Round-up: Deontay Wilder tells Michelle Joy Phelps Tyson Fury already sounds 'defeated' and she looks at the possibility of Canelo v Golovkin III
Download the podcast here
Listen to our exclusive interviews and the big boxing news and views, right here...