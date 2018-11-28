Toe 2 Toe podcast: Charlie Edwards, Lawrence Okolie, Martin J Ward, Hasim Rahman and Tunde Ajayi are on

Charlie Edwards: Discusses his WBC world title fight against Cristofer Rosales and rivalry with Kal Yafai

Hasim Rahman: Says Michael Hunter is a threat to the heavyweight division and tips Deontay Wilder to beat Tyson Fury

Lawrence Okolie: Reveals what it was like to spar Tyson Fury in camp for the Wilder fight

Tunde Ajayi: Believes Anthony Yarde will be ready for a world title fight in 2019 after boxing on the Wilder v Fury undercard

Martin J Ward: Looks ahead to his fight in Florence this Friday against Devis Boscheiro and says it is exactly the test he needs

US Round-up: Deontay Wilder tells Michelle Joy Phelps Tyson Fury already sounds 'defeated' and she looks at the possibility of Canelo v Golovkin III