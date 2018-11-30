Martin J Ward edges out Devis Boschiero in Florence

1:20 Martin J Ward was made to sweat before a split-points decision went in his favour. Martin J Ward was made to sweat before a split-points decision went in his favour.

Martin J Ward got himself back on the world title trail after a hard-fought win over Devis Boschiero in Florence.

'Wardy', a former European, British and Commonwealth super-featherweight champion, was pushed all the way by the 54-fight Italian veteran, but did enough to claim a 117-111, 115-113 and 113-115 split-decision verdict, picking up the WBC International Silver title.

'Boom Boom' Boschiero had only been previously stopped once in his career, at the hands of Liverpool's Stephen Smith, and he came out the blocks fired up, charging in, looking to rough Ward up on the inside, roared on by those in attendance at the Teatro Obi Hall.

Despite the partisan crowd's best efforts, 'Wardy' was quick to work on the back-foot, circling nicely and countering sharply as he looked to control a man ten years his senior.

In the second, putting on a slick boxing display, the Brit suddenly got rattled by a swarming Boschiero left hand, the Bentwood man quick to reply with his own short hook though.

After a closely-fought next, Ward again looked to build some momentum, switching his attack well from the head to the body, 'Boom Boom' bulldozing forward only to be beautifully countered by a right hand.

Although the youthful exuberance of the Brit had him comfortable working behind a swift jab, Boschiero continued to rampage forward, letting his hands go, the sixth seeing a flurry of heavy combinations landing clean in his best round of the fight.

From then the 27-year old former European showed his skills, a beautifully timed uppercut catching the eye in the next before a crunching one-two and left hook salvo overshadowed the digging body work of the Italian in the eighth.

The 54-fight veteran valiantly bit down on the gum-shield and rallied in the final rounds however, marauding forward with more work-rate, Ward having a point taken off for pushing his man down in the penultimate period.

It did not prove crucial though as the super-featherweight clash headed to the scorecards.

Earlier in the night, John Docherty improved to 2-0 with a second consecutive stoppage win.