Deontay Wilder welcomes Tyson Fury rematch after draw

1:19 Deontay Wilder has welcomed a rematch with Tyson Fury or a heavyweight title unification fight with Anthony Joshua Deontay Wilder has welcomed a rematch with Tyson Fury or a heavyweight title unification fight with Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder admits he would "love" a rematch with Tyson Fury after clinging onto his WBC heavyweight title following a draw in Los Angeles.

The American champion inflicted two knockdowns on Fury, who somehow beat the count in the 12th, and the challenger thought he had enough to take victory on the scorecards.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online

Judge Robert Tapper scored it 114-112 in Fury's favour, but Alejandro Rochin made it 115-111 for Wilder, and the 113-113 from British official Phil Edwards resulted in a split decision draw.

Wilder was frustrated by Fury in the early rounds

"I don't know if it will be my next fight," Wilder told BT Sports Box Office. "I would love for it to be my next fight.

"Why not? Let's get right back into it and give the fans what they want to see. I think it was a great fight. We need to do it again."

Asked whether a rematch would be in America or Britain, Wilder added: "It doesn't matter to me.

"Whatever makes sense. I think we could do it again in America. It doesn't matter to me."

Fury was floored heavily in the final round

Wilder felt his late attack should have earned victory on the scorecards, but admits he was not at his best against Fury.

"I think with the two knockdowns I definitely won the fight," said Wilder.

"We poured our hearts out tonight, we're both warriors, we both went head-to-head but with those two drops I feel I won the fight.

"I didn't think he had control of the fight, I think I let out just as much as he did, I wasn't hurt.

The American was unhappy with his performance despite knockdowns of Fury

"I came out slow, I rushed my punches. I was too hesitant. That's what happened. I just couldn't adjust.

"When you have a great fight like that, you're giving each other all you got, you know at the end of the fight, that's what it's all about. The respect was mutual."

Wilder was unable to extend his destructive knockout record against Fury, who became only the second man to take him the distance, but 'The Bronze Bomber' believes he will win by stoppage in a rematch.

The challenger thought he had claimed victory after reaching the final bell

"I didn't feel no pressure at all," he said. "It was just the simple fact that I was rushing the punches. When I rush my punches like that it never lands.

"I'm never accurate when I'm trying to force the punches. That's all I was doing tonight, I was just forcing the punches. But the rematch, I guarantee, I'm a get him."