Tyson Fury clueless as to how he got up from Deontay Wilder 12th-round knockdown

2:02 Tyson Fury: I get knocked down, get up again, you're never gonna keep me down Tyson Fury: I get knocked down, get up again, you're never gonna keep me down

Tyson Fury admits he does not know how he got up from a 12th-round knockdown by Deontay Wilder, likening himself to "a phoenix rising from the ashes".

Fury declared "the world knows the truth" after the judges gave a split decision which meant he drew his WBC heavyweight title fight with Wilder in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

"It's as bad a decision as the first Lennox Lewis - Evander Holyfield fight," Fury said on Sunday, referring to the tied 1999 fight in New York.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren confirmed he and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) will be asking the WBC to review the decision and order a re-match.

This #WilderFury judging takes me back to my first fight with @holyfield Just goes to show how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone’s belt even tho that’s what we clearly saw. Big up to @Tyson_Fury who never ceases to amaze me. Hold ur head high! 👊🏾💥 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) December 2, 2018

Fury frustrated Wilder with his jab and a succession of accurate right hands, leading him to claim he "comfortably" won the fight, even if he surprised himself by rising off the canvas in the final round to see it out until the end.

It was like a phoenix rising from the ashes Tyson Fury

"Credit to him he caught me flush but I got up and I don't know how," said Fury, who had already been floored in the ninth.

"It was like a phoenix rising from the ashes.

"I had two decisions on that floor - stay down or get up. As long as there's life left in this body I'll keep continuing to fight.

1:19 Deontay Wilder says he wants a heavyweight title unification fight with Anthony Joshua or a rematch with Tyson Fury following the dramatic draw in LA. Deontay Wilder says he wants a heavyweight title unification fight with Anthony Joshua or a rematch with Tyson Fury following the dramatic draw in LA.

"It's very easy to beat me, nail me to the canvas," Fury added, before breaking into a rendition of Chumbawumba's 'I get knocked down, but I get up again, you're never gonna keep me down'.

Fury, 30, confirmed he will be seeking a re-match in the future, saying that is "what true champions do".

He insisted he was taking nothing away from Wilder, but said the judges' decision is an example of what "gives boxing a bad name".

