Brook vs Zerafa: Michael Zerafa says Kell Brook will be punished for overlooking him

Michael Zerafa vows to shock 'The Special One'

Michael Zerafa has accused Kell Brook of overlooking him and says he will thrive off the underdog status when they clash in Sheffield.

Zerafa, a former Commonwealth champion, will battle Brook at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and is confident of rising to the occasion.



"I'm really up for this fight, I'm in the best condition of my life," said the Melbourne fighter.

"Halfway through the first round Brook and his team will realise they've underestimated me.



"I've got two losses on my record but that was years ago. I was a kid back then and very inexperienced. Now I'm a more complete fighter, more power, more speed & more boxing IQ.



"I respect Kell Brook, he's a great fighter and he's been at a higher level than me for longer, but that's exactly why he's looking past me.

Tale of the Tape - Kell Brook vs Michael Zerafa

"I'm going to make a lot of people eat their words.



"This is the biggest opportunity of my career, I'm taking it with both hands and I'm definitely going to put on a show in Sheffield. I'm going into this fight with absolutely nothing to lose."

