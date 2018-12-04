Alvarez vs Fielding: Katie Taylor to defend world titles on New York bill

Katie Taylor takes on her fourth opponent this year

Katie Taylor will defend her world titles against Eva Wahlstrom at Madison Square Garden on the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez-Rocky Fielding card.

The Irish sensation will put her IBF and WBA lightweight world titles on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Wahlstrom, a former amateur opponent, on December 15 in New York, live on Sky Sports.

Taylor, an Olympic gold medallist, will be making her fourth appearance stateside as she defends her belts for the third time running.

Finland's Wahlstrom, 32-years-old, has reigned as WBC super-featherweight world champion since 2015 and heads to the Big Apple with a record of 22-0-1, bidding to become a two-weight world champion

"Eva is someone I know very well from our time in the amateurs," said Taylor. "I was actually drawn against her in my very first international competition back in 2004 and it seemed like every time I turned up to a major competition after that she was in the draw!



"She was always a really tough opponent so it's no surprise that she's gone on to have a great professional career. I think this fight will really showcase the best that women's boxing has to offer and I'm really looking forward to it.

0:31 Adam Smith expects 2019 to be a big year for Katie Taylor with potential fights against unified welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus and Amanda Serrano on the horizon Adam Smith expects 2019 to be a big year for Katie Taylor with potential fights against unified welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus and Amanda Serrano on the horizon

"I've been lucky enough to fight in some iconic venues since turning pro two years ago but I'm not sure there's any more iconic in a boxing sense than Madison Square Garden. I think every fighter dreams about stepping in the ring there and I'm no different. To get the opportunity to defend my world titles there is really very exciting."

Wahlstrom added: "I have stated for a long time that I am ready and I want to engage in the toughest fights available, this is the ultimate, biggest and toughest fight anywhere and to have it in the legendary Madison Square Garden is a huge honour.

"I lost to Katie a few times in my amateur days but I am sure I won her respect anyway. Now in a 10-round pro fight, it will be a totally different game with all new avenues to avenge those defeats.

"This is an amazing opportunity for Katie to fight at MSG," said promoter Eddie Hearn. "This is by far the toughest fight of her career so far and hugely important moving into 2019.

"There will be great Irish support in New York and she adds even more superstar status to this brilliant night of boxing."

