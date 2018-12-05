Whyte vs Chisora 2: David Price to target rematch with Sergey Kuzmin after beating Tom Little

David Price is refusing to overlook the challenge of Tom Little but admits he would love the chance to avenge his Sergey Kuzmin defeat.

Price withdrew after four rounds when he faced unbeaten Russian Kuzmin at Wembley in September - due to a bicep injury - but is back in action on December 22 on the Whyte-Chisora 2 undercard at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

I'd love to fight Kuzmin again one day because I believe with proper preparation I could stand him on his head. David Price

The towering Liverpudlian says his injury has healed and is now determined to beat Little and stay in the heavyweight mix.

"As much as Tom and I are genuinely friends and get along well, we'll put it all on the line on the night. It's going to be an exciting fight," said Price.

Price had to retire during his fight with Kuzmin in September

"I've had intensive physio on the bicep. I'm fortunate in that it wasn't a complete tear. It was something we were working on so I'm lucky that I'm able to start using it properly in time to fight again this year.

"The Kuzmin fight came in at late notice and things weren't ideal but that's gone now and I'm enjoying training. I'm looking forward to getting back into the ring and back to winning ways.

"It's all well and good fighting on big shows but we're in this sport to win and succeed. I've lost three of my last four and I want that winning feeling back.

"I'd love to fight Kuzmin again one day because I believe with proper preparation I could stand him on his head."

