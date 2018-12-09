Brook vs Zerafa: Kell Brook wants the 'big ones' in 2019, so we look at his main targets
Spence Jr, Porter, Thurman, Hurd, Charlo and Munguia all hold titles at 147lbs or 154lbs
By Tim Hobbs
Last Updated: 09/12/18 4:03pm
Kell Brook was back in action with a win over Michael Zerafa on Saturday night, and can compete at welterweight or super-welterweight next, so who might he hunt down in 2019 , other than Amir Khan...
I was a bit rusty but it looked good for those opponents that keep running away from me. They might grow a pair and think 'I can take care of him now'.
Kell Brook
Shawn Porter
Holds: WBC welterweight
Next up: Yordenis Ugas, March 9
'Showtime' is headlining in his hometown of Las Vegas in the first defence of his WBC crown. Brook has offered him a chance of revenge but Porter has already set his sights on a unification fight. Errol Spence Jr leapt into the ring as soon as there was a new green and gold champion, and 'Showtime' has also been in discussions with Keith Thurman.
Brook was on my radar as soon as he took the belt off me, but I am a little bit past that now. Being the WBC champion I want to do things like unify titles and have really big pay-per-view televised fights.
Shawn Porter in November
Errol Spence Jr
Holds: IBF welterweight
Next up: Mikey Garcia, March 16
'The Truth' has already been offered a trip back to Sheffield to defend the belt he took from Brook last year. First on his radar is the small matter of taking on four-weight sensation Mikey Garcia. Spence Jr has become more outspoken since being crowned world champion, but will taking on Kell again cement him as the world's best at 147lbs?
If he wins a belt, I'll fight him at 154lbs. I told him if he gets a belt there I'll fight him, but I'm not going to go and fight him for no reason, because I already beat him.
Errol Spence in November
Keith Thurman
Holds: WBA welterweight
Next up: Josesito Lopez, January 26
The longest-standing world champion is back in action in January after 22 months out due to a serious shoulder injury. He had to vacate the WBC title, but has always said he wants it back as unification looms large. Brook has been mentioned as a potential foe in the past for Thurman, who does not back away from a challenge.
The rest at 147lbs
Manny Pacquiao was briefly linked with a fight against Brook, but he is going in with Adrien Broner next year. What about Danny Garcia or Jessie Vargas? Like Brook, they are former world champions and a crossroads clash with either of them will see the winner push himself right back into the title mix. Brandon Rios is also a tough and rough gatekeeper.
Jarrett Hurd
Holds: IBF and WBA super-welterweight
Next up: Julian Williams, not confirmed
'Swift' has the tricky task of holding two titles, so the talk is he will be making a mandatory defence of his IBF against Julian Williams. He has already told Jermell Charlo he wants one more fight before he takes him on in a unification, but with Brook winning a WBA final eliminator against Zerafa, could this be the shortest route for the Sheffield man to a title.
"Of course, I want all the belts. We don't want pushovers though, or no easy fights, just tough fights to set up the unification with Jermell Charlo. That's why we want Kell Brook."
Jarrett Hurd in May
Jermell Charlo
Holds: WBC super-welterweight
Facing: Tony Harrison, December 22
He jumped in the ring to call out Hurd last weekend and makes the fourth defence of his title in two weeks' time, but here's the thing, if Hurd does fight Williams next, it means Brook is the leading contender in the WBC rankings. Throw in the fact that Charlo shares a trainer with, spars with, and came to Sheffield with Spence Jr, and the 'Iron Man' could be open to the Steel City star.
We would definitely try to get Kell Brook over to America, but if the money is right, the champ can always travel, go over to the UK and get the win we will deserve. I definitely have a blueprint.
Jermell Charlo in March
Jaime Munguia
Holds: WBO super-welterweight
Next up: Takeshi Inoue, January 26
The Mexican might be the least known of the super-welterweight title holders, but at 6ft tall with an 84 per cent KO ratio, is a serious threat. His last defence was against Brandon Cook, who was due to face Brook earlier this year. The rabbit in the hat, is the fact that Munguia is a DAZN fighter, under the same promotional banner as Brook, and we know Kell is ready to travel.
The rest at 154lbs
There is the WBA regular champion, Brian Carlos Castano, who could be an option on the back of Brook's eliminator win, but will beating the Argentinian send waves around the world? If the Yorkshireman needs to prove he is a genuine super-welterweight, who better is there to try and beat than Erislandy Lara or Austin Trout? Given the lack of a domestic dust-up, we would all love to see Brook take on Liam Smith.
