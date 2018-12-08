Brook vs Zerafa: Kid Galahad beats Brayan Mairena ahead of mandatory world title shot

Kid Galahad (left) awaits an IBF world title shot

Kid Galahad kept busy with a shutout points win in Sheffield as he awaits a mandated world title shot.

The slick featherweight was a class above Brayan Mairena, dominating the Nicaraguan from start to finish, taking a 80-72 verdict at the Sheffield Arena.

Galahad is mandatory for the IBF world title which Josh Warrington defends against Carl Frampton on the same night as Dillian Whyte's blockbuster heavyweight rematch against Derek Chisora on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Improving his record to 26-0, the Yorkshireman controlled proceedings behind a razor-sharp jab from the off, evading shots well to let off some neat combinations throughout.

Mairena proved game, shooting off some solid blows himself, but never managed to hurt the Brit throughout eight rounds of action.

Galahad cruised through the first four with ease and then stepped through the gears in the second half, the straight left doing damage. It looked like the finish would come in the seventh as he walked his man down and fired away, but the Nicaraguan hung in there.

Qais Ashfaq improves to 4-0

Earlier in the night, Leeds prospect Qais Ashfaq showed his skills as he stopped Jay Carney inside the distance.

Terri Harper moved to 5-0 with a dominant points win over Feriche Mashauri, while Sheffield fighters Anthony Tomlinson, Shakiel Thompson and Callum Hancock all extended their unbeaten records