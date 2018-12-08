Brook vs Zerafa: Anthony Fowler records first-round demolition

0:29 Anthony Fowler wasted little time in Sheffield stopping Jose Carlos Paz with a vicious body shot in the first round Anthony Fowler wasted little time in Sheffield stopping Jose Carlos Paz with a vicious body shot in the first round

Anthony Fowler finished the year in style with a brutal first-round stoppage of Jose Carlos Paz at the Sheffield Arena.

'The Machine' was expected to get some rounds under his belt against the experienced Argentinian but he quickly exploded into life and finished proceedings inside two minutes with a savage left hand to the body.

Paz, who took on current WBO world champion Jaime Munguia earlier this year, sunk to the canvas with a grimace across his face after the hammering blow, failing to beat the referee's 10-count.

Fowler improves his knockout-heavy record to 9-0-KO8 and is now likely to meet domestic rivals Scott Fitzgerald and Ted Cheeseman in mouthwatering clashes early next year.

=

Speaking afterwards, the popular Liverpool super-welterweight said: "I was really expecting a tough fight tonight.

"Paz has won two fights in a row, against Mexicans with great records, in their own backyards, so I was ready for a tough night.

"I did want rounds under the lights, but I can't complain!"

4:08 Anthony Fowler says he wants to face his British rivals next. Anthony Fowler says he wants to face his British rivals next.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Fowler will meet Fitzgerald in March, with Ted Cheeseman likely to take on the winner.

"I like Scott but it's business, and I will smash him," 'The Machine' added. "Ted Cheeseman is getting punished. Wait and see. I don't like the kid.

"He is deluded. He's a boy and I am a man."