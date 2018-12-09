Brook vs Zerafa: Eddie Hearn hopes Amir Khan has been tempted into taking Kell Brook British fight

Kell Brook wants a big fight in 2019.

Promoter Eddie Hearn hopes Kell Brook's below-par performance will lure Amir Khan into finally agreeing to a long-awaited British battle.

The Matchroom Boxing boss admits Brook was not at his best as he claimed a wide unanimous decision verdict over Michael Zerafa at the Sheffield Arena on Saturday, but hopes it may now tempt rival Khan into a fight.

Brook taken the distance by Zerafa

"I think if I was Amir Khan, I'd be on the phone to take this fight," said Hearn.

"Kell knows that was below par, and he's had a long time out of the ring but every time they fight, one becomes the favourite and one the underdog.

"After Khan boxed (Samuel) Vargas, Kell became the favourite, and check with the bookmakers after this one, Khan will become the favourite.

"He makes his own decisions, and we can't just wait on that. He is the mandatory for Jarrett Hurd now, if he wants to stay at 154lbs. He knows he's got to be a lot better than that and he will be.

4:09 Kell Brook insisted his training camp was excellent and could not understand why he did not shine against Michael Zerafa Kell Brook insisted his training camp was excellent and could not understand why he did not shine against Michael Zerafa

"There was a lot of expectation tonight and it looked like he might get him [Zerafa] out of there in the first round. I've seen social media say 'Kell Brook may be finished, that's the end of Kell Brook', and hopefully some people think that way because if that's the case, we'll be getting a big fight, very, very soon."

'The Special One' is still eager for a deal to be made but voiced his frustrations Khan may now be looking elsewhere.

"I will go down to welterweight, I will do the rehydration, we will do the deal live on television," Brook said.

3:18 Kell Brook boxed far from his best but still did enough to win a wide points decision in Sheffield Kell Brook boxed far from his best but still did enough to win a wide points decision in Sheffield

"It's not my fault it hasn't happened. I want the fight, I want to shut him up and move on to (Errol) Spence Jr, (Shawn) Porter. I want the big boys.

"It's now or never. He's got one more fight with Eddie Hearn and it was supposed to be me, now, the final big one - but he's running off again.

"Listen, I am here, I am ready, I'm back in the gym and hungry, I am reborn and ready to take the world on."