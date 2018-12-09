Anthony Joshua still targeting Deontay Wilder despite WBC approval of Tyson Fury rematch

Anthony Joshua remains determined to fight Deontay Wilder at Wembley

Anthony Joshua is still targeting an undisputed title fight, despite Deontay Wilder's rematch being sanctioned by the WBC, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder has received approval from the governing body to offer an immediate rematch to Fury following their split decision draw in Los Angeles.

But Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn remains eager to stage a fight between unified title holder Joshua and Wilder at Wembley Stadium on April 13.

Tyson Fury had to settle for a draw with Wilder

Asked if the WBC ruling ended plans for Joshua-Wilder, Hearn told Sky Sports: "No, I think the wording was everything in that one, sanctioned not ordered.

"I think what they're saying is they would approve the rematch.

"Dominic Breazeale is the mandatory, who is supposed to fight the winner, so what they're saying is that they would allow the rematch.

It means everything to us, means everything to Joshua, but the rematch is a big fight. Eddie Hearn

"As far as I see, they haven't ordered it. We'll see. I don't think it really changes much. If Wilder wants to fight Fury, he'll fight Fury.

"If he wants to be undisputed, he'll fight Joshua. It [unification] can trump anything. I don't know how much that means to Wilder. It means everything to us, means everything to Joshua, but the rematch is a big fight."

Joshua has voiced his desire to face Wilder or Fury, although Dillian Whyte could also be considered as an opponent if he wins his rematch with Derek Chisora on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Dillian Whyte faces Dereck Chisora in a rematch on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

But Hearn is keeping his options open, refusing to go into direct details about his negotiations for Joshua's next fight.

"The AJ-Wilder fight is a huge fight," said Hearn. "AJ against Fury is a huge fight. AJ against Dillian Whyte is a big fight. Dillian Whyte is fighting Chisora on December 22, so we'll see what happens in that one, and anything can happen.

"Last time, we were all talking too much. We've made a decision that there will be no talk on this one."