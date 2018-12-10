Hosea Burton says Anthony Yarde bottled it when they came face to face in Los Angeles

Burton is hoping to land a big fight soon

Hosea Burton claims "hype job" Anthony Yarde bottled it when confronted in Los Angeles last Saturday.

Burton offered the London light-heavyweight a fight as they came face to face at the final press conference for Deontay Wilder's heavyweight world title fight against Tyson Fury, but doubts his domestic rival will accept.

"I bumped into Yarde in LA and, with no disrespect, stopped him to talk," 'The Hammer' exclusively told Sky Sports.

He's a hype job and is scared to fight anybody decent. Hosea Burton on Anthony Yarde

"I've seen his interviews before where he just dismisses me like he doesn't know who I am, or maybe he thinks he's too good to talk about me.

"So I simply said 'my name is Hosea Burton, in case you didn't know, good luck with your fight, but when will we fight?' He looked lost as if he'd never expected to see me and couldn't look me in the eye.

2 years ago today , These 2 were involved in one of Britain’s fights of the year in 2016 . @hosea_burton & @FrankBuglioni both put everything into a gruelling thrilling British title fight. #boxing #respect pic.twitter.com/n9FgW9WH3W — Joe Gallagher (@JoeG) December 10, 2018

"He knows where he is and knows he's been wrapped in cotton wool. He finally got a bit of confidence, shouting 'lions in the camp' while walking away at about 25mph.

"He's a hype job and is scared to fight anybody decent. He will get a world title shot very shortly, but I'd love to be the man to deny him it. I think I'm the man to tune Anthony Yarde in and show people what he really is."

Burton has endured a frustrating 12 months, extending his winning streak to five fights, but has failed to land a desired title clash.

The 30-year old was ringside and agreed to take on Joshua Buatsi in October but as of yet, nothing has come to fruition.

"Nothing came off with Buatsi and I have nothing against him. Eddie's pushing for him to get the bigger fights.

"Really, I'm looking for bigger things than Buatsi. I want title fights not just British domestic fights with no belts and no real meaning. Buatsi will happen one day, but it has to make sense for both of us, he has said that as well.

Hosea Burton has a record of 23-1-KO11

"I am the forgotten man, the sleeping giant at the weight still. I believe I am the best light heavyweight in the UK.

"I've been fit and ready all year, but have just been inactive for some reason and have been under the radar. I'm desperate for a big fight."