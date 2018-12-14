Canelo vs Fielding: Our experts debate the brilliance of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez unstoppable? Our experts have their say...

The Mexican, holder of two middleweight world titles, will step up a division to challenge for Rocky Fielding's WBA super-middleweight belt on Saturday from 11pm, live on Sky Sports.

Amir Khan

Canelo is a beast. The way he beat Gennady Golovkin, I just think no one can stop him.

Even if Floyd Mayweather came back and took a rematch with him, I think he would beat Mayweather.

Canelo has matured as a fighter and is a better fighter than when I fought him. He is a great fighter now.

Carl Froch

He has everything. He can box, he can fight, his timing is great and his defence is good as well.

Canelo is not a good all-rounder, he is an exceptional all-rounder.

Johnny Nelson

I don't see any weaknesses. Maybe the size [disadvantage against Rocky Fielding] may make a slight difference as we've never seen Canelo have to box someone so tall and rangy and it may bring a bit of awkwardness. That's about it, though.

David Coldwell

You could say that his feet aren't great when somebody is on the move.

He can switch off and his pace wasn't great in the first Golovkin fight for instance and it cost him. He's a fantastic fighter, though, you just need to look at the levels he's been mixing at.

Spencer Oliver

We haven't seen any weaknesses to date, he showed he has a granite chin against Golovkin. He's got a brilliant array of shots and mixes them up brilliantly, from the front foot and back foot.

No doubt a future Hall of Famer, he's proved himself already. He's done it form such a young age, he's phenomenal. Very rarely does a fighter come along as good as Canelo, he's still got many years ahead of him. Who knows how good he can be? If you look at his record, the people that he's beat, it's quite incredible.

