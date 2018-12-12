Whyte vs Chisora: Tom Little warns that David Price will 'get left behind'

Tom Little believes his "engine of a train" will cause upcoming opponent David Price to "doubt himself".

The heavyweights will meet on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's rematch with Derek Chisora, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Little senses vulnerabilities in Price.

"There is weakness there. I can categorically say that this fight won't go [the distance]," Little told Sky Sports.

"I've got the engine of a train. When I fought Filip Hrgovic I was getting better as the rounds went on, but I got cut. Never at any point was I gassing.

"David will be pushed to a fast pace very early and, if he can't go with me, he'll get left behind."

Price retired in his corner against Sergey Kuzmin in his last fight and, although Little sympathises with that conclusion, he is aiming to cause another withdrawal.

"Attributes? David has the skill-set and the physique to stand me on my head," Little said. "But I've got a heart bigger than David's.

"There will never be any quit in me. Who wants it more? That's the difference between me and him. I am willing to go to places that David has nightmares about.

"Against Daniel Dubois, I broke my hand in four places in the first round but I would never, ever say: 'I'm done'.

"I believe that if you do it once, you will do it again."

David Price and Sergey Kuzmin trade blows at Wembley Stadium

Little has sparred with Price and has no ill will but knows the ramifications for the loser of their fight.

"This is a game of hearts, and you have to put it on the line. Sometimes you have to bite down, and go to places that you don't want to go. I've done that a couple of times. It ain't all roses, honey and cuddles in the trenches. You have to fight your way out.

"This is such a winnable fight. People expect me to get banged out but I've done rounds with David, and I know this is close.

"David doubts himself."

