Whyte vs Chisora 2: Analysing Dillian Whyte's perfect fighting weight

Dillian Whyte is still working towards perfecting his fighting weight – but believes he will be lighter and more explosive against Derek Chisora.

Whyte's weigh-in results have remained between 17-and-a-half and 18-and-a-half stone throughout the past few years.

That heavyweight frame is in the same ballpark as Anthony Joshua. Whyte was heavier than Joshua when they fought three years ago.

Dillian Whyte's key weigh-in results Whyte's weight The opponent When? 18st 6lbs 9oz Parker - 17st 4lbs July 2018 18st 2lbs 2oz Browne - 18st 11lbs 2oz March 2018 17st 10lbs Helenius - 17st 11lbs October 2017 17st 8lbs 5oz Chisora - 17st 12lbs 6oz December 2016 17st 9lbs Joshua - 17st 7lbs December 2015

Whyte's most recent two fights saw him breach the 18st mark, a milestone which Joshua has been beyond but also made a point of retreating to a lower size.

Whyte insists his 18st 6lbs frame against Joseph Parker will be decreased against Chisora with the absence of injuries during his preparation.

"Yeah, I'm going to definitely be lighter. I just have to make sure I haven't got a broken hand and a broken rib," he said, referring to problems before he faced Parker.

I came in at 18st 6lbs, I was still able to fight at a high pace. Imagine I come in at 17-and-a-half stone, 17st 8lbs, 17st 6lbs... Dillian Whyte

That target could see Whyte return to the same size as when he beat Chisora two years ago (17st 8lbs).

Whyte was the lighter man in their first fight as Chisora came in at 17st 12lbs, a size which he is likely to replicate again.

On November 1 at their first press conference, Whyte claimed that he marginally above his target weight for the Chisora rematch, saying: "Two kilos [4.4lbs]. I'm definitely going to be lighter than I was for the Parker fight, 100 per cent."

Whyte at 17st 8lbs before he first fought Chisora

Chisora at 17st 12lbs before he first fought Whyte

As he has gained muscle and strength with his ever-evolving training regime at Loughborough University, Whyte's weight has crept up since facing Joshua in December 2015.

Whyte was heavier than Joshua and Joseph Parker but lighter than Robert Helenius and Lucas Browne.

By contrast, Chisora is accustomed to being the bigger man.

He was heavier than Carlos Takam and Agit Kabayel in recent fights. Six-and-a-half years ago he was notably bigger than David Haye after achieving the lightest weight of his career (17st 3lbs) in his sole world title fight against Vitali Klitschko. That low weight has not proved sustainable.

He has recently linked up with Haye as his manager. Next Friday at the weigh-in we will discover what shape Chisora can achieve with Haye overseeing him.

Derek Chisora's key weigh-in results Chisora's weight The opponent When? 17st 11lbs 7oz Takam - 17st 8lbs 3oz July 2018 18st 2lb Kabayel - 16st 13lb November 2017 17st 12lbs 6oz Whyte - 17st 8lbs 5oz December 2016 17st 9lbs Haye - 15st July 2012 17st 3lbs V Klitschko - 17st 6lbs February 2012

