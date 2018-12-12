Whyte vs Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte promises not to 'back down' from Derek Chisora in O2 rematch

Dillian Whyte has warned Derek Chisora that “it is not in my nature” to back down from a brawl when their heavyweight rematch heats up.

Whyte edged a split decision against Chisora two years ago in an exciting battle, but the stakes are higher for their second fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office on December 22.

"[Trainer] Mark Tibbs always wants me to box and use my skills, and show people my skills that he knows that other people haven't seen, but this is the fight game," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"I like to have it, so let's see what happens. I will not be shying away from him, backing down from him. It's not in my nature, or my style.

"The plan is to go out there and box, establish a jab, and do all of these things. But a fight is a fight. You never know what's going to happen, you never know how things are going to turn out."

Chisora completed the best result of his career in his previous fight by knocking out Carlos Takam, a contender who had earlier been stopped on his feet against Anthony Joshua.

Whyte has prepared for a revitalised Chisora to emerge, saying: "I expect him to be a little more active, to try and do stuff. I expect the best Chisora. I don't know what [his manager David Haye] is going to teach him, or what's going to happen, I don't know.

Chisora viciously KO'd Takam

"I just have to train for a 22-year-old Derek Chisora, when he was on fire. That's what I prepare for."

Whyte has reeled off four consecutive wins since first beating Chisora, including a brutal knockout of Lucas Browne and an exciting decision against Joseph Parker.

That run of form plus another win against Chisora could land Whyte a rematch with Joshua, with the world heavyweight title at stake on April 13 at Wembley Stadium.

"Victory for either guy should lead them to that point," promoter Eddie Hearn said.

"For Whyte, I think the pressure is on him. Chisora's been goading him a little bit, saying 'you've virtually got a shot at the world title, why are you risking it against me?'

"That's because he loves to fight, and he'll fight anybody. Make no mistake, the reason David Haye has got involved is because he thinks Chisora can win and land a big shot against Anthony Joshua."

Haye, who knocked out Chisora in a 2012 grudge match but now acts as his manager, added: "If [Whyte] can't beat Derek Chisora, and Derek Chisora does a job on Dillian Whyte, [Chisora] will be the number one in the division knocking on the door for the titles that AJ has.

"So I'd love that fight for Chisora, but he's got a big job to get over before he can think about that."

