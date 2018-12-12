Toe 2 Toe podcast: Jarrell Miller, Eddie Hearn, Derek Chisora & Jamie Moore

19:36 Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and Tom Little to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and Tom Little to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets.

Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast

Toe 2 Toe is available every week. This week Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and Tom Little.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Tom Little: Looks ahead to his fight with David Price and shares his views on the current heavyweight scene.

Eddie Hearn: Says the WBC sanctioning a Wilder v Fury rematch is not final and he could still face AJ in April.

Derek Chisora: Believes he is much better prepared for the Whyte rematch then their first meeting.

Jamie Moore: Explains how you prepare a strategy to face an elite fighter like Canelo.

Ted Cheeseman: Insists that Anthony Fowler was a far better amateur than a pro and he will expose him.

Hosea Burton: Explains why his career has flown under the radar and what happened when he met Anthony Yarde.

US Round-up: Michelle has all the latest from the Wilder v Fury rematch negotiations and we also hear from Jarrell Miller.