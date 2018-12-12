Toe 2 Toe podcast: Jarrell Miller, Eddie Hearn, Derek Chisora & Jamie Moore
Tom Little: Looks ahead to his fight with David Price and shares his views on the current heavyweight scene.
Eddie Hearn: Says the WBC sanctioning a Wilder v Fury rematch is not final and he could still face AJ in April.
Derek Chisora: Believes he is much better prepared for the Whyte rematch then their first meeting.
Jamie Moore: Explains how you prepare a strategy to face an elite fighter like Canelo.
Ted Cheeseman: Insists that Anthony Fowler was a far better amateur than a pro and he will expose him.
Hosea Burton: Explains why his career has flown under the radar and what happened when he met Anthony Yarde.
US Round-up: Michelle has all the latest from the Wilder v Fury rematch negotiations and we also hear from Jarrell Miller.
