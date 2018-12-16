Whyte vs Chisora 2: Anthony Joshua and Co will be at ringside for O2 rematch

The heavyweight world, including Anthony Joshua, will descend on London next week to watch Dillian Whyte take on Derek Chisora at the O2.

The second grudge match between the bitter rivals could have major ramifications for boxing's most prestigious division as the race to challenge for Joshua's world titles at Wembley hots up.

Whyte (left) wants a rematch with Joshua

Whyte edged a split decision against Chisora two years ago, but next Saturday's rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office, comes after both men recorded career-best results against Joseph Parker and Carlos Takam respectively.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua is expected to next fight on April 13 and he heads the list of divisional adversaries who will be in attendance to watch Whyte and Chisora settle their score.

Usyk (left) and Bellew may meet again at ringside at the O2

"Yes, he will be there," promoter Eddie Hearn said. "I don't think he [Whyte] needs to send out a message. AJ wants to fight Deontay Wilder. He also wants to fight Tyson Fury, he also wants to fight Dillian Whyte.

"Of course the golden goose is to fight Anthony Joshua, and everyone wants to do it, and that's one of the reasons why Chisora is taking this fight - 'let's hope that he can leapfrog everyone'.

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Milller plans a 'scouting mission' at the O2

"AJ will be there, he cannot wait for this fight. Oleksandr Usyk will be there, Tony Bellew will be there, Jarrell Miller will be there. Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will be both be watching, and it's just a fight that the whole division is very excited about."

Unbeaten American contender 'Big Baby' Miller added: "Every time I see another heavyweight, it is a scouting mission. I will be in the UK. We will see what the fight has to offer and we will have some fun."

Parker (right) will watch from New Zealand and hopes for a rematch with Whyte

The presence of undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk comes as he plots his entry to the heavyweight division, with a view to eventually challenging Joshua.

"I would think he'll want one or two fights before he fights Joshua," Hearn said.

"But if [Usyk] would take that fight straight away, and Whyte or Chisora are not available, and we can't make Wilder or Fury, I don't know.

"But [Joshua vs Usyk] is not something we're actually looking at, at the moment."

Former WBO champion Parker will be watching from New Zealand and retains hope of a rematch with Whyte, saying: "My hand is up for it. Hopefully he can take care of business and fight the fights that he wants, and then when he's ready, let's get it on."

